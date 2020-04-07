Network testing tools (hardware)

Machupo
Gravity Tester
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2004
- Messages
- 5,084
Just curious what people here are using.
I would like to test poe+ and up to 10gbe copper, line fault / short detection and per wire capability would be a plus.
Looking primarily at flukes (ms-poe and cq models), but holy cow are they expensive!
Thanks!
I would like to test poe+ and up to 10gbe copper, line fault / short detection and per wire capability would be a plus.
Looking primarily at flukes (ms-poe and cq models), but holy cow are they expensive!
Thanks!