Netgear XR700 downthrottling download speeds.

I've had no problems for three years with my Netgear XR700 router and CM600 modem respectively. Windows 10 computer.
Router: https://www.netgear.com/home/online-gaming/routers/xr700/
I have gone through all troubleshooting. I have ruled out the ISP and I have ruled out the modem. Modem ethernet straight to the computer I get full speeds. Modem to the router and hard-wired to the same computer (and then over wireless) my download speed drops by roughly 50 percent.
Upload and pings and everything stays at optimal numbers. It's specific enough that I find this strange.
Is this the beginning of the end for this router or am I missing something? I have no QOS activated or anything else. Thanks.
