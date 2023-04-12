Netgear RAX50 with no antennas

GotNoRice
I was able to get a Netgear RAX50, but with one catch, it has no antennas.
Since it appears to use a standard connector, I figured I can just get large dual-band antennas and put them on there. I was looking at these: https://www.ebay.com/itm/141619939495 Any reason to believe that they wouldn't work?
One thing that gives me pause, is that the RAX50 apparently comes stock with two different kinds of antennas, labeled for the rear and sides:
This seems odd. My only guess is that since it's only 2x2 on 2.4Ghz, and 4x4 on 5Ghz, that two of the antennas are dual band and two are 5Ghz only. If that is the case, then 4 dual-band antennas should work, right?
For me, this RAX50 will replace a RAX40 in my living room, and then the RAX40 will replace a much older WNDR4500 (old dual-band 802.11n) on the other side of the house. The WNDR4500 will then be retired. I just hope that the RAX50 with the large antennas will be at least as good as the RAX40 was; it would be a real shame if it ended up being a downgrade.
