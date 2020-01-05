Netgear R7000 going bad?

    Long story short, I'm wondering if my router is going bad, at least on the wireless side, or if it's something else.

    Current router setup:
    Internet -> Arris SB6190 modem -> Netgear R7000 -> All networked devices

    Networked devices:
    1 PC - wired
    1 Xbox - wired
    1 Xbox wireless
    1 tablet
    2 phones
    1 baby monitoring camera (newest addition)

    The reason to believe it's something else:
    Our cable box for the TV in our living room supports Netflix and Amazon Prime. We get really bad quality at times when going through the cable box when streaming. I haven't seen anything bad happen during regular live TV watching as of yet, other than the UI for the cable box being slow on a very very VERY rare occasion or freezing up. But powering it down and starting it back up fixes that issue.

    My internet connection normally hits the 200+MBps range without issue. However lately I have been getting drops as low as 8Mbps and more consistent performance in the 30Mbps range per Speedtest.

    What I have tried:
    Restarting the modem
    Restarting the router
    Updating the router firmware to latest release
    Factory resetting the router and rebuilding the network config from scratch

    Here is what happens per Speedtest:
    The PC gets the full 200+ Mbps when it's working as it should
    The wired Xbox gets 150 Mbps
    My phone gets around 100 Mbps, +/- 10 Mbps


    I do not have any special QoS configs, just the standard port triggering for the Xbox's to play nice.

    Any ideas?
     
