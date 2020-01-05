Netgear R7000 going bad?

Long story short, I'm wondering if my router is going bad, at least on the wireless side, or if it's something else. Current router setup: Internet -> Arris SB6190 modem -> Netgear R7000 -> All networked devices Networked devices: 1 PC - wired 1 Xbox - wired 1 Xbox wireless 1 tablet 2 phones 1 baby monitoring camera (newest addition) The reason to believe it's something else: Our cable box for the TV in our living room supports Netflix and Amazon Prime. We get really bad quality at times when going through the cable box when streaming. I haven't seen anything bad happen during regular live TV watching as of yet, other than the UI for the cable box being slow on a very very VERY rare occasion or freezing up. But powering it down and starting it back up fixes that issue. My internet connection normally hits the 200+MBps range without issue. However lately I have been getting drops as low as 8Mbps and more consistent performance in the 30Mbps range per Speedtest. What I have tried: Restarting the modem Restarting the router Updating the router firmware to latest release Factory resetting the router and rebuilding the network config from scratch Here is what happens per Speedtest: The PC gets the full 200+ Mbps when it's working as it should The wired Xbox gets 150 Mbps My phone gets around 100 Mbps, +/- 10 Mbps I do not have any special QoS configs, just the standard port triggering for the Xbox's to play nice. Any ideas?