Netgear R700 + Steam/EGS/Battle.net download = 200 Mbps globally limited

I have 600 Mbps internet with Comcast. My game downloads from various storefronts have been limited to around 200 Mbps for a while now, I was beginning to think that Comcast was capping just those downloads or maybe the content delivery networks for those sources were limited. When downloading from usenet, I'm able to get well over 700 Mbps sustained, but found something surprising today. If I run Steam, Epic Games Store, or Battle.net and they start downloading, that usenet application gets stuck under that 200 Mbps limit; if I pause the download in Steam/EGS/etc., the usenet download jumps back up to +700 Mbps! WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAT!? If I launch Steam and EGS and start a download in both applications, I don't get ~400 Mbps, they try to share 200 Mbps. I did what any sane person should've done long ago and connected directly to my cable modem... problem solved. I can't remember the last time I saw a 700 Mbps download from Steam until today. That should rule out a Windows/driver issue. I've also recently done a clean install of Windows, the issue was there before and is here now.



I did a full reset on the R7000 by holding the reset button for 7 seconds. I did the bare minimum setup to get it going and rule out any config issues and the problem still exists. It's like there's some kind of QoS that I have no control over. It's instant, when pausing the Steam/EGS download, the usenet download is suddenly allowed to use all available bandwidth. It's like the game storefront applications are communicating with the router or something. When a game is downloading, all devices on the network fall under that 200 Mbps limit, not just my PC.



I've never seen anything like this. My mind is blown. I'm going to be toggling a settings and waiting for the stupid R7000 to apply the change. Maybe seeing a Ubiquiti in my future.