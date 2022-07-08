Netgear Nighthawk R8000 no longer responds to IP address 192.168.1.1

My LAN is 192.168.1.xx with the router on 01. The last few days, the router does not display any sort of web page, let alone a login using either firefox on my PC or Safari on my iPad. With EDGE, the browser insists on doing a definition lookup, rather than trying to connect to the IP address. Routerlogin.com does not work either. However, I have no problem pinging to this IP.So what is going on here? The last thing I want to do is a factory reset.