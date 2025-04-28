Netgear MS510TXM fan replacement

Randall Stephens
[H]ard|Gawd
The Netgear MS510TXM utilizes AVC DA04015B12MP041 fans which are pretty bad even new, and ridiculously horrible when worn. The switch expects a locked rotor signal which few consumer fans have, so a suitable replacement usually requires a bit of research and hoping that the new replacements are an improvement. Since new the noise was barely tolerable, and now being worn, I opted to go with two 12V noctua A4x20 pwm fans as replacements. Unlike some Netgear switches, this switch accepts the standard fan screws the noctuas ship with, so mounting was a breeze. The switch has two fan headers than don’t take consumer fans, so I utilized some jumper wires to make the connections. Note the white and gray wires that are grounded to the chassis by a PCB mounting screw. Picture taken during testing, it’ll be cleaned up before I stitch over. Hope this helps somebody.