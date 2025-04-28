  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Netgear MS510TXM fan replacement

Randall Stephens

Mar 3, 2017
The Netgear MS510TXM utilizes AVC DA04015B12MP041 fans which are pretty bad even new, and ridiculously horrible when worn. The switch expects a locked rotor signal which few consumer fans have, so a suitable replacement usually requires a bit of research and hoping that the new replacements are an improvement. Since new the noise was barely tolerable, and now being worn, I opted to go with two 12V noctua A4x20 pwm fans as replacements. Unlike some Netgear switches, this switch accepts the standard fan screws the noctuas ship with, so mounting was a breeze. The switch has two fan headers than don’t take consumer fans, so I utilized some jumper wires to make the connections. Note the white and gray wires that are grounded to the chassis by a PCB mounting screw. Picture taken during testing, it’ll be cleaned up before I stitch over. Hope this helps somebody. IMG_2176.jpeg
 
