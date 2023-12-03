Netgear gs305p running out of ports - what is the logical upgrade?

I have a Netgear gs305p switch in my basement as an extender to another switch on the other side of the house. I have a need for another port. I guess the step from 5 ports is 8 ports. I do use PoE from one of the ports for an AP.
I have the power supply for my Netgear gs305p in a kind of fixed situation. Therefore, if possible i just like to unplug my current switch and plug in new one.
What model should I get? Would a Gs308 allow me to keep existing power supply.
