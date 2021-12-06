Netgear EX3700 Range extender can't connect to a hidden SSID.

I have a Netgear EX3700 range extender that I would like to use. I have a special 5Ghz network, with a hidden SSID, that is separate from my main 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz WiFi networks and not used for much. I would like to use this hidden SSID as the backbone for the EX3700 to connect to, so that the EX3700 can then broadcast the same WiFi SSIDs as my main WiFi (obviously it can't do that if it'sto my main WiFi SSID). But I can't get it to connect to this AP with the hidden SSID. I've tried using WPS as well as entering the information manually.It's not the only device I have that doesn't like the hidden SSID. My Amazon FireHD 8 tablet won't see or connect to the hidden SSID either, but my Samsung S8+ can see and connect to the hidden SSID network just fine. I don't really understand the inconsistancy