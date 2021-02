A few questions:



Different SSID or the same SSID for both networks?

How far are you from the access point?

Are there other WiFi access points (yours or even a neighbors) operating on the same frequency?



5Ghz is usually faster than 2.4Ghz if you have one wall or less between you and the access point but 2.4Ghz still functions better through walls/objects and often at longer distances. So if you are far away, and/or have several walls between you and the access point, I would fully expect 2.4Ghz to perform better (including less issues connecting).

Many TV services use 5Ghz WiFi to transmit from the main Cablebox / Satellite box / DVR to the client boxes in other rooms. These boxes usually have pretty strong transmitters along with using 160Mhz channels that take up a ton of spectrum. If your 5Ghz WiFi happens to be on that same frequency you will likely have issues.