Net Neutrality expected to be reinstated after officials vote on 4/25/2024

Sindalis said: We the consumer have the power then to buy the plan that actually suits our needs, and if a company was dumb enough to actually go down that usage based route, then there would be competition swooping in to take over from them and disrupt the market. Click to expand...

Except usually ISP's operate as cartels, carving up territory, and not straying into territory controlled b others.Sometimes they even have granted local monopolies by towns and municipalities in exchange for rolling out service to the entire town. (and surprise surprise, they often never do, and then tie the town up in legal battles for decades, because that is cheaper, and they have a bigger legal budget than some little town.)Consumer choice is a good way to make businesses fight for your business, but unfortunately in large portions of the country (maybe even in a majority) there is only one choice.In my neck of the woods it used to be Comcast or nothing. Then in ~2009-2010 Verizon FiOS came to town, and all of a sudden Comcast increased bandwidth, maxed out upstream bandwidth, rolled back plans for bandwidth caps, and lowered prices.Competition is great! Most people don't live where they have competing ISP's.It's very difficult for a small startup to swoop in and disrupt a market when that market is so infrastructure dependent. It isexpensive to run cable and switching on a community infrastructure scale. That, and the existing players have means to lock them out. If Comcast and/or Verizon own all the poles - for instance, unless there is regulation to prevent them from doing so, they can effectively block anyone who tries to move in by not granting them permission to use the poles. There is lots of stuff like this.So yeah, you cannot depend on free markets to sole this one, when it isn't a free market in the first place.Even in a duopoly there is no guarantee it will work. Economic research shows that for the maximum effect of free markets benefiting the consumer, you need to have between 3 and 5 roughly equal competitors. That is almost never the case in any industry, as businesses seek to instead carve out niche's in which they can justify cranking up prices and fleecing those who need that niche.In 2024 - humorously enough due to a lack of regulation - the free market is horrifically broken, and is manipulated to high heavens. This istrue within tech/IT (both consumer and Enterprise) and even more so within ISP and other service providers.