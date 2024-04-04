Net Neutrality expected to be reinstated after officials vote on 4/25/2024

d3athf1sh
The Federal Communications Commission announced today that it will be voted to begin the process of bringing back the net neutrality rules that were removed in 2017. Now there will be an official vote to (re)impose net neutrality rules on April 25th, 2024
https://cordcuttersnews.com/the-fcc...-on-comcast-spectrum-others-later-this-month/
View: https://youtu.be/hp82bjzR_pk?si=LpUXt--aIX-1ke7y
