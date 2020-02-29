NES Creator Reveals The "Shocking" Story Behind That Infamous Flap

Pretty interesting story!

"On the Famicom, the cartridge was directly connected to the hardware inside. So if you attach the video [game cartridge] to the actual devices, there’s static and charges, and [this can result in a] short circuit. Unlike Japan, where it’s humid, Texas, for example, in North America is very dry, so it’s likely that children, when they touch it, will [cause a] short circuit. And in the living room there are rugs and stuff like that, so it’s likely that we will have static. So front-loading prevents children from actually touching their hands to the devices, that’s why [we developed it] as a front loader."

http://www.nintendolife.com/news/2020/02/nes_creator_reveals_the_shocking_story_behind_that_infamous_flap
 
I thought it had a lot more to do with the video game crash and "rebranding" it as the entertainment system vs a video game system. It doesn't really make any sense as none of the electronics are exposed. And environmental conditions didn't stop them from non-flap devices like the SNES and N64.
 
