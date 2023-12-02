Neptune 2s wear and tear?

I've had my neptune 2s setup as my go to printer that printed solid (and non stop sometimes) for over a year, but now, it's constantly failing to complete jobs. Everything that does finish comes out stringy, regardless of the type or age of the filament.

I replaced the ptfe tubing hoping it was something simple, but that didn't help.
I've tried a number of nozzles.
Bed level has been dead on, and I always watch the first layer to adjust as needed.
Belt tension is good.
No upgrades, or functional changes from stock.

I just ordered an extruder replacement, but beyond that, is there anything else that time/use would cause a printer to take a huge dump in print quality?
I don't want to put a ton of money into what was basically a cheap printer, but it served me well for a while so I'd also hate to just toss it.
 
Extruder would have been my first guess as well. Check the gears for wear as well.
 
