Neptune 2s wear and tear?

I've had my neptune 2s setup as my go to printer that printed solid (and non stop sometimes) for over a year, but now, it's constantly failing to complete jobs. Everything that does finish comes out stringy, regardless of the type or age of the filament.



I replaced the ptfe tubing hoping it was something simple, but that didn't help.

I've tried a number of nozzles.

Bed level has been dead on, and I always watch the first layer to adjust as needed.

Belt tension is good.

No upgrades, or functional changes from stock.



I just ordered an extruder replacement, but beyond that, is there anything else that time/use would cause a printer to take a huge dump in print quality?

I don't want to put a ton of money into what was basically a cheap printer, but it served me well for a while so I'd also hate to just toss it.