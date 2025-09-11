  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

NeoGeo Land Osaka Japan 1994

Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
24,541
Screenshot_20250911-010758_Facebook.jpg
 
Must of been a Arcade I think with Neo Geo you could play games the record your save point then play it on your Neo Geo at home.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top