NEO Semiconductor Launches Ground-Breaking 3D X-DRAM Technology, A Game Changer in the Memory Industry

Interesting
"NEO Semiconductor's 3D X-DRAM is a first-of-its-kind 3D NAND-like DRAM cell array structure based on capacitor-less floating body cell technology. It can be manufactured using today's 3D NAND-like process and only needs one mask to define the bit line holes and form the cell structure inside the holes. This cell structure simplifies the process steps and provides a high-speed, high-density, low-cost, and high-yield solution. Based on Neo's estimates, 3D X-DRAM technology can achieve 128 Gb density with 230 layers, which is 8 times today's DRAM density.
An industry-wide effort is underway to bring 3D to DRAM. Adopting 3D X-DRAM involves leveraging the current mature 3D NAND process only, unlike many of the alternatives for moving DRAM to 3D proposed by academic papers and researched by the memory industry. Without 3D X-DRAM, the industry faces waiting potential decades, navigating inevitable manufacturing disruptions, and mitigating unacceptable yield and cost challenges. 3D X-DRAM is the necessary solution to address the increase in demand for high-performance and high-capacity memory semiconductors driven by the next wave of artificial intelligence (AI) applications such as ChatGPT.
"Evolving from 2D to 3D architectures has introduced compelling and extremely valuable benefits to NAND flash, so achieving a similar evolution for DRAM is highly desirable industry-wide," said Jay Kramer, President of Network Storage Advisors. "NEO Semiconductor's innovative 3D X-DRAM allows the memory industry to leverage current technologies, nodes and processes for enhancing DRAM products with NAND-like 3D architectures.""
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308151/...hnology-a-game-changer-in-the-memory-industry
