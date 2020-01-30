Neil Young has issues with the MacBook Pro and he's eager to tell you about it.

    Neil Young says the MacBook Pro has ‘Fisher-Price’ audio quality
    https://www.theverge.com/2020/1/28/...t-interview-phil-baker-book-pono-hi-res-audio

    "It’s not about money. It’s not about hits. It’s about quality. It’s about sound. It’s about museum quality. It’s about the real thing. The facts. The real sound. What happened when you opened your mouth and sang? What went into the air? That’s what we’re not getting with the new technology."

    He contends the audio subsystem is garbage and you need an external DAC.

    There's also a 45-minute podcast/interview at the link.
     
