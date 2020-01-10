Neil Peart dies at 67

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by Dr. Righteous, Jan 10, 2020 at 5:04 PM.

    Dr. Righteous

    For those of you who probably have some grey in their hair (or your hair has long abandoned you) you probably know this name.
    Neil Peart was the legendary drummer for RUSH. He died of brain cancer.
    He wrote the lyrics for the band and I would have to say RUSH was the soundtrack to my life as a young man.
    Rush was not a pop band. Not glam rock. Critics didn't like them. RUSH was the band for the quiet introspective types. RUSH meant Music that meant something and really made a statement.
    Neil was proceeded by his wife who died of cancer and by their daughter who died in a auto accident.

    God Bless and GodSpeed Neil. GodSpeed.

    https://variety.com/2020/music/news/neil-peart-rush-drummer-dead-dies-1203463418/
     
    Master_shake_

    first gord now niel.

    brain cancer

    someone warn Niel young.
     
    Shoganai

    RIP
     
    Algrim

    This is very sad news. Witch Hunt is my favourite Rush song while Tom Sawyer is my wife's (and my second favourite).
     
    Dark12

    Rest in peace my man
     
    Aix.

    PeaKr

    Huge fan. Great drummer and lyricist. So much great music. Check out "Beyond The Lighted Stage" for a great rockudrama on Rush.

     
    CaptNumbNutz

    A living legend gone before his time.
     
    Snowdog

    Sad day. Huge Fan, read a couple of his books as well. No surprise he decided to keep his struggle private. Rolling Stone said he was diagnosed about 3 and 1/2 years ago, which coincides with his retirement, so probably not a coincidence.

    BTW: My username is inspired by one of the songs on the Rush Album: Fly by Night.
     
    MacLeod

    This is very sad news. Neil was my first influence in playing drums as I'm sure he was for 99.9% of drummers under the age of 50. In my opinion he was the first drummer to make the drums as much a part of the music as the vocals or guitar.

    Dude was a living legend, literally changed the way rock/metal drumming is played and he will never he forgotten.
     
    ep0x73

    no.....that sucks. One would argue he was one of the best "percussionist" of all time
    his timing, style forged generations of new musicians
    RIP
     
    termite

    Sad day indeed.
     
    Lakados

    Well today went from shit to shittier....

    Just as everybody remembers where they were when they found out Dianna died, this day too will go down in infamy.
     
