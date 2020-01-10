Neil Peart dies at 67

For those of you who probably have some grey in their hair (or your hair has long abandoned you) you probably know this name. Neil Peart was the legendary drummer for RUSH. He died of brain cancer. He wrote the lyrics for the band and I would have to say RUSH was the soundtrack to my life as a young man. Rush was not a pop band. Not glam rock. Critics didn't like them. RUSH was the band for the quiet introspective types. RUSH meant Music that meant something and really made a statement. Neil was proceeded by his wife who died of cancer and by their daughter who died in a auto accident. God Bless and GodSpeed Neil. GodSpeed. {} {} {} https://variety.com/2020/music/news/neil-peart-rush-drummer-dead-dies-1203463418/