Needing to find 34"-38" Monitor for Work (Coding)\Gaming\Movie Watching

I have been using this monitor for the past 11 years:
https://www.newegg.com/hp-zr30w-30/p/N82E16824176177?Item=N82E16824176177
This monitor is amazing and I love it. Recently I have been thinking that it is time to upgrade. I am thinking that monitors today should perform better and be easier on the eyes, is this true? Budget wise I am looking at less than $1000. I am on the computer 8-10 hours a day for work.
Gaming wise I play BF2042, Far Cry 6, MS Flight Sim.
So far my research has landed me on this but I would be curious what others think:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08DWD38V...olid=130MIRRG6MZ3Q&psc=1&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it
I was also looking at this, is paying $400 more worth it for GSYNC Ultimate?
https://www.amazon.com/LG-34GP950G-...s&sprefix=34gp950g,electronics,76&sr=1-2&th=1
I think I still will be able to play my games at the new resolution without any loss in quality but if I need to upgrade my video card I will. I am trying to wait until the next gen of video cards (which I realize might be the fall which hopefully by then video card pricing will come down a little)
My rig:
AMD 5900X
64GB RAM
2TB Samsung Nvme
Nvidia 2070 Super
