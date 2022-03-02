Needing to find 34"-38" Monitor for Work (Coding)\Gaming\Movie Watching

I have been using this monitor for the past 11 years:This monitor is amazing and I love it. Recently I have been thinking that it is time to upgrade. I am thinking that monitors today should perform better and be easier on the eyes, is this true? Budget wise I am looking at less than $1000. I am on the computer 8-10 hours a day for work.Gaming wise I play BF2042, Far Cry 6, MS Flight Sim.So far my research has landed me on this but I would be curious what others think:I was also looking at this, is paying $400 more worth it for GSYNC Ultimate?I think I still will be able to play my games at the new resolution without any loss in quality but if I need to upgrade my video card I will. I am trying to wait until the next gen of video cards (which I realize might be the fall which hopefully by then video card pricing will come down a little)My rig:AMD 5900X64GB RAM2TB Samsung NvmeNvidia 2070 Super