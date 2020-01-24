Need X570 motherboard recommendation

I'm looking to spend $300 or less for a board. I will go to $350 if it is worht it. The system will have a 3700x installed in it. I need front USB C. Don't need wifi but would like it so I could use my phone if internet connection dropped. Plan to get pcie 4.0 SSD drive for it. Mostly productivity work but light gaming as well. May mildly overclock. I recently helped my son build a Asus Tuf Gaming X570-plus wifi and it see pretty good. So that may be an option. Been reading reviews on Gigabyte Aorus Pro & Aorus Ultra but the reviews on newegg are not very good. Also looking at the Asrock Taichi but have never built and asrock machine before and don't know much about the brand. Lots of complaints on the chipset fan being very noisy also. Thanks for any advice or recommendations.