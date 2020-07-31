Need Wireless Headset for Xbox One.

Diablo2K
Looking for suggestions for some wireless headphones for the Xbox One. I was looking at the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireles for Xbox but I went to there Facebook page and it's full of people complaining about there customer service. Also looked at the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless headphones. My budget is about $100, I also considered getting the Renewed Plantronics Rig 800LX Wirless headphones from Amazon but it kinda scares me.
Are there any others I should consider?
