Need Wireless Headset for Xbox One.

Looking for suggestions for some wireless headphones for the Xbox One. I was looking at the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireles for Xbox but I went to there Facebook page and it's full of people complaining about there customer service. Also looked at the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless headphones. My budget is about $100, I also considered getting the Renewed Plantronics Rig 800LX Wirless headphones from Amazon but it kinda scares me.



Are there any others I should consider?