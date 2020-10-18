Need USB C power and data splitter to charge device with accessories connected.

The Mad Atheist
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
Mar 9, 2018
- Messages
- 1,174
That or a basic known USB C hub that has USB C data in with another USB C input for power.
I have a short USB 3 extension cable with power in to use my hard drives on systems that might not give enough power on a single port and thought there might be a like product.
Either my Google-ing skills are failing or they don't make them.....
I have a TV tuner for my Android device but I like to charge at the same time.
I tried using my hub but it only trick le in a little bit of power not enough to charge or keep the battery from draining.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/buyagain?ref=ppx_yo2_mob_b_ba_tab&fromSno=1
