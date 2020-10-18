Need USB C power and data splitter to charge device with accessories connected.

The Mad Atheist

The Mad Atheist

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 9, 2018
Messages
1,174
That or a basic known USB C hub that has USB C data in with another USB C input for power.
I have a short USB 3 extension cable with power in to use my hard drives on systems that might not give enough power on a single port and thought there might be a like product.

Either my Google-ing skills are failing or they don't make them.....

I have a TV tuner for my Android device but I like to charge at the same time.
I tried using my hub but it only trick le in a little bit of power not enough to charge or keep the battery from draining.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/buyagain?ref=ppx_yo2_mob_b_ba_tab&fromSno=1
 
TheSlySyl

TheSlySyl

Gawd
Joined
May 30, 2018
Messages
570
Maybe something like this would work? I have similar that works for keeping my switch charged and simultaneously outputting to TV, i've used it in hotel rooms multiple times before I upgraded to a Genki.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074RGQ261/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_FQcxAb1Y7BRTK

What I ugpraded too, but it *might* be switch exclusive (works damn well though.)
https://www.genkithings.com/products/covert-dock

Edit: Realized these are both HDMI output, not usb-C output. Might not work in your situation then.
 
The Mad Atheist

The Mad Atheist

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 9, 2018
Messages
1,174
TheSlySyl said:
Maybe something like this would work? I have similar that works for keeping my switch charged and simultaneously outputting to TV, i've used it in hotel rooms multiple times before I upgraded to a Genki.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074RGQ261/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_FQcxAb1Y7BRTK

What I ugpraded too, but it *might* be switch exclusive (works damn well though.)
https://www.genkithings.com/products/covert-dock

Edit: Realized these are both HDMI output, not usb-C output. Might not work in your situation then.
Click to expand...

Only 1 USB C in. I'm looking at this that will data and power in to a android device.
https://m.aliexpress.com/item/40013...e6bb38f2f59bc9ec2b8O.jpg_640x640Q90.jpg_.webp

People are saying to not go with stuff like these as they can get your device. I'm not sure if they're just talking about PD where the input voltage is greater than 5 volts or all power in.

I think if it's just from a 5 volt source it'll be fine.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top