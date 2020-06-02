Need to upgrade PC soon, go for 10600K or 10700k for gaming?

CORSAIR - Vengeance RGB PRO 32GB (2PK 16GB) 3.2GHz PC4-25600 DDR4 MSI - MPG Z490 GAMING EDGE WIFI

I am giving my older parts (3570K, 16gb ram, r9 290x) to my wife so she has a PC for school. I don't plan to upgrade again for another 6-7 years.I already bought a gigabyte 5700xt for the GPU.I game at 1440p.I have seen all benchmarks online and sweet spot seems to be the 10600K and that playing at 1440p or 4k it really is the GPU that matters more.However since I won't be upgrading again for 6-7 years, is it worth it to spend those $100 to get the extra 2 cores and 4 threads, as the might be more used down the line?Or should I just go for the 10600K and call it a day?The rest of the new parts that I am considering are: