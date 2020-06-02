Need to upgrade PC soon, go for 10600K or 10700k for gaming?

I am giving my older parts (3570K, 16gb ram, r9 290x) to my wife so she has a PC for school. I don't plan to upgrade again for another 6-7 years.
I already bought a gigabyte 5700xt for the GPU.
I game at 1440p.
I have seen all benchmarks online and sweet spot seems to be the 10600K and that playing at 1440p or 4k it really is the GPU that matters more.
However since I won't be upgrading again for 6-7 years, is it worth it to spend those $100 to get the extra 2 cores and 4 threads, as the might be more used down the line?
Or should I just go for the 10600K and call it a day?
The rest of the new parts that I am considering are:
I already bought a gigabyte 5700xt for the GPU.
I game at 1440p.
I have seen all benchmarks online and sweet spot seems to be the 10600K and that playing at 1440p or 4k it really is the GPU that matters more.
However since I won't be upgrading again for 6-7 years, is it worth it to spend those $100 to get the extra 2 cores and 4 threads, as the might be more used down the line?
Or should I just go for the 10600K and call it a day?
The rest of the new parts that I am considering are:
- CORSAIR - Vengeance RGB PRO 32GB (2PK 16GB) 3.2GHz PC4-25600 DDR4
- MSI - MPG Z490 GAMING EDGE WIFI