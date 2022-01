Need to upgrade cable modem on Xfinity - what to pick?

I need to upgrade my current Motorola SB6120 cable modem which has been great, but is limiting my speed now.

I want to buy and not to rent.

Since I appear to keep my HW for a long time I am assuming it is good to choose a DOCSIS 3.1.

It needs to be a Comcast approved modem. What should I pick? Looking for something reliable. Only modem function, no router, wifi, or VOIP. I am planning to go to 600Mps for now.



MB8600 or a MB7621 or MB8611? or other brand?

Netgear CM1000

