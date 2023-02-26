Need to stick some i7-8700's (non-k) into something

hardware_failure

hardware_failure

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 21, 2008
Messages
1,318
I have handful (3) of i7-8700 SR3QS CPUs just collecting dust.

Calling all super smart budgeters - what is the cheapest barebones I could seek out to house these in? A Dell or HP on ebay? (the limited PSUs make me cringe) something else?

Thanks for reading / help.
 
