Need to stick some i7-8700's (non-k) into something

hardware_failure
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
Mar 21, 2008
- Messages
- 1,318
I have handful (3) of i7-8700 SR3QS CPUs just collecting dust.
Calling all super smart budgeters - what is the cheapest barebones I could seek out to house these in? A Dell or HP on ebay? (the limited PSUs make me cringe) something else?
Thanks for reading / help.
