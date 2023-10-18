Need to speak to a mod about account being compromised

D
Deleted member 354217
Guest
To whomever it concerns, I need to speak to a mod about getting my account back that says original account "ski" has been hacked? Here's the message when I log in:
"You have been banned for the following reason: hacked account?."
As a member since 2008, I would hope that there's a way to address this without having to make a new one and start all over again. Any help is appreciated, thanks!
"You have been banned for the following reason: hacked account?."
As a member since 2008, I would hope that there's a way to address this without having to make a new one and start all over again. Any help is appreciated, thanks!