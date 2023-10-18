Need to speak to a mod about account being compromised

To whomever it concerns, I need to speak to a mod about getting my account back that says original account "ski" has been hacked? Here's the message when I log in:

"You have been banned for the following reason: hacked account?."

As a member since 2008, I would hope that there's a way to address this without having to make a new one and start all over again. Any help is appreciated, thanks!
 
either @ a mod or kyle or use the contact us link at the bottom of the main page
 
Password reset sent to the ski account. Check for an email on the email account you used to on your HF account.
 
