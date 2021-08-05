Need to replace my z-5500

T

TheMadHatterXxX

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
2,961
I think my 5.1 z-5500 is finally on it's deathbed. I don't really need 5.1 anymore so I think 2.1 would be sufficient.

Would this work for my setup and how would it connect to my soundcard?

Audioengine A5+ Speakers​

Audioengine S8 Sub 250W​


Speakers connect to soundcard and then subwoofer connects to the speakers or does the subwoofer connect to the soundcard and then the speakers connect to the sub.?
 
