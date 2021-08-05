Need to replace my z-5500

TheMadHatterXxX
I think my 5.1 z-5500 is finally on it's deathbed. I don't really need 5.1 anymore so I think 2.1 would be sufficient.
Would this work for my setup and how would it connect to my soundcard?
Speakers connect to soundcard and then subwoofer connects to the speakers or does the subwoofer connect to the soundcard and then the speakers connect to the sub.?
