Need to replace my PC's Xbox360 controller, are there any with six face buttons?

The controller I use for my PC, a wired Xbox360 controller, has seen better days. But I am reluctant to just replace it with a modern Xbox controller (especially since I don't like wireless... and they are expensive).



I was wondering, are there any controllers similar to the Xbox360 controller but with six face buttons instead of four? I know that due to the way Xinput works you can't have all of them act as separate buttons and they would likely just repeat the shoulder buttons, and that's fine, but I can't find any that even do that.



All the one I can find seem to be missing SOMETHING from the original 360 controller layout when adding the six buttons. Such as having only two shoulder buttons instead of four, or the back shoulder buttons not being analog, or missing the analog thumbsticks, etc.



Is anyone aware of a controller that is basically a standard dual-analog layout with dual-analog thumbsticks and four shoulder buttons with the back two being analog... but also having six face buttons instead of four? Even if the additional two face buttons just duplicate what two of the shoulder buttons do.