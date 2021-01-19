Need to OC 1030 - TDP wall?

My actual graphics card is broken and won't be fixed for a couple months. I'm using a MSI GeForce GT1030 2GH LP OC for the time being - link at bottom.I'm able to increase the GPU clock in MSI Afterburner, but when running reasonably demanding games (anything but UT2k4) I only get about 85% of the way to what I've set. During this, the TDP in GPU-Z reads 30 watts.Example:UT2k4 I get all 1950mhz I ask for with 18-23 watts.COD Black Ops 3 I get 1750-1800 with 29.8-29.9 wattsIs there anything that can be done about this 30 watt wall I'm hitting? I want to set the limit to 40-45 watts. The card's thermals would be fine - might hit 85 degrees here and there for a couple months - not concerned about being stable for 10 years.Anyway, am I doing something wrong? I haven't overclocked for a while