Need suggestions - New graphics card, PSU, and possibly NVMe

Long story short, I sent my 2080 GPU to Gigabyte and they essentially said It's fucked and they need to get me either a.) A new one (which could take months) and it may be a refurbished card which I'm not cool with or it might be a newer card that's close in spec to a 2080 like a 3070/Ti. OR b.) They can refund my $ for the card which was about $930+ CAD before taxes.
Here are my current system specs: https://ca.pcpartpicker.com/list/hJZK6s
Questions: (CAD pricing)
1.) What GPU should I get?
2.) Will the recommended GPU be bottlenecked by my RAM / Processor or anything else? I know I need to get a new PSU for 3080 and I think 3070Ti cards? Which PSU should I get?
3.) What NVMe would you recommend for this motherboard? Samsung 980 (non-pro)?
Let me know, thanks!
