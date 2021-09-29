Need suggestions for Corsair M65 replacement

I have been using the Corsair M65 for years....ever since the first iteration came out, I got it right away and loved it. Aluminum body with no bullshit. Smart layout.

But over those years, I have owned 4 of them, and none of them lasting more than 2 years. Even with regular cleaning, the switches always give out and Corsair warrantee has always let me down. Just after 2 years, my M65 RGB is giving out, and Corsair wont warrantee it, and I don't want to dump another pile of cash on a device that wont last, and I am ready to say goodbye to Corsair for good.

I always liked the m65 because it felt incredibly solid with zero creaking. Anyone suggest a high end mouse with exceptional quality
 
Whatever you get, avoid Logitech. That GHub thing is hot garbage.
 
