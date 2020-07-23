Need something to watch cable tv for an old person?

My mom currently watches cable tv through xbox 360s using media center extender and a hdhomerun prime. The reason I set this up was that she could have 3 tvs with xboxs without having to pay for extra cable boxes. Media center on the xbox 360 was pretty easy for her to use with the remote and guide data.



Current problems: Microsoft doesn't send guide data anymore so my mom has a hard time finding channels. There appear to be some 3rd party providers that you can use for guide data, but they do have a cost. Might be worth it, but the other problem is that this whole set up is very old. I have to use windows 8.1 for media center, and xbox 360s aren't known to be very reliable so how much longer they stay working who knows.



So I'm looking for other options that work with a hdhomerun prime cable tuner. I tried the hdhomerun view app and its pretty garbage, I had a hard time using it and my mom wouldn't be able to figure it out at all. Anyone have other recommendations?