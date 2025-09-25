Need something newer/better than a GTX 1080

Tengis
Not looking to break the bank - my daughter Aeris is getting into Final Fantasy after being named after an FF7 character, but the 1080 won't run FF7 Rebirth.
Need something better/faster than a GTX 1080 but newer that supports all the DX12 features. Has to be dual slot to fit in her ITX case.
