  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Need something newer/better than a GTX 1080

Tengis

Tengis

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Jun 11, 2003
Messages
6,411
Not looking to break the bank - my daughter Aeris is getting into Final Fantasy after being named after an FF7 character, but the 1080 won't run FF7 Rebirth.

Need something better/faster than a GTX 1080 but newer that supports all the DX12 features. Has to be dual slot to fit in her ITX case.
 
I have a couple of B580s. Sparkle 3 fan and an AsRock Steel legend. Also I have a Pny 3060 12g that is a small 2 fan model.

PM if interested and I’m motivated to sell my extras !
 
  • Like
Reactions: Niner
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top