Need some opinions on ram for new build

I saw some 4000MHz RAM for $210, but the price will go back up in two days. I'm curious, is there a difference between Intel and AMD DDR4 now? Why does some RAM say "for Ryzen"?I have had pretty good experience with G.SKILL modules in the past, they generally do deliver their rated speeds.These are the top of the line 4400MHz modules, I think. Way over priced, but the baseline is that $500 is about the max you can pay for a 32GB kit.Come down about 200MHz, and the prices start looking more reasonable. This is 4266MHz RAM for $360.So really, it's about where the point of diminish returns is for you... prices stay pretty reasonable up to around 4000MHz, and then each speed bump after that costs you an extra $100 or so. That's what I gathered from looking around. Stay with the well-known brands like Corsair, Crucial, G.SKILL, etc... and you should be fine.