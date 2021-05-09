Need some opinions on ram for new build

DeathSmasher
I recently acquired a AMD 5600x an a ASUS ROG Strix X570-I Gaming AM4 AMD X570 Mini ITX AMD Motherboard. I was wondering what does everyone reccommend as far as ram. I would like to do 32gb, an im not much of one to tinker with the ram setting so i would like something thats going to be good with just the XMP profile enabled. An im not sure if this matter but the computer is going to be used for VR sim racing only.
Thanks for all input! Brian
