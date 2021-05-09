Need some opinions on ram for new build

DeathSmasher

I recently acquired a AMD 5600x an a ASUS ROG Strix X570-I Gaming AM4 AMD X570 Mini ITX AMD Motherboard. I was wondering what does everyone reccommend as far as ram. I would like to do 32gb, an im not much of one to tinker with the ram setting so i would like something thats going to be good with just the XMP profile enabled. An im not sure if this matter but the computer is going to be used for VR sim racing only.

Thanks for all input! Brian
 
athenian200

I saw some 4000MHz RAM for $210, but the price will go back up in two days. I'm curious, is there a difference between Intel and AMD DDR4 now? Why does some RAM say "for Ryzen"?

https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820374106

I have had pretty good experience with G.SKILL modules in the past, they generally do deliver their rated speeds.

These are the top of the line 4400MHz modules, I think. Way over priced, but the baseline is that $500 is about the max you can pay for a 32GB kit.

https://www.newegg.com/crucial-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820156273

Come down about 200MHz, and the prices start looking more reasonable. This is 4266MHz RAM for $360.

https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820374050

So really, it's about where the point of diminish returns is for you... prices stay pretty reasonable up to around 4000MHz, and then each speed bump after that costs you an extra $100 or so. That's what I gathered from looking around. Stay with the well-known brands like Corsair, Crucial, G.SKILL, etc... and you should be fine.
 
vegeta535

I use just the plain old 3600 ripjaws. After 3600mhz the price to performance rely drops off the cliff. I got the 32gb kit below for $130 back in 2019 and they have been solid. I was able to get the CAS down to 16 and that was about it. Really anything over 4000mhz is a waste cause most ryzen 5xxx have a hard time hitting 2000mhz on the IF.

/https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232928

athenian200 said:
I saw some 4000MHz RAM for $210, but the price will go back up in two days. I'm curious, is there a difference between Intel and AMD DDR4 now? Why does some RAM say "for Ryzen"?

https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820374106
That is not a bad price for that kit. It is up to you of you believe it is worth the extra cost.
 
pitingres

I've never seen an actual for-real presentation of what might make a "for Ryzen" stick different. Assuming there really is something different, it may have mattered - or not - for Zen 1 or Zen+, but the Zen 3 IMC is a lot better. I would avoid anything faster than 3600 MT/s unless you're willing to fiddle with all the various detail settings to see how high you can get your f-clock, etc. (You can expect any Zen 3 to run 3600 MT/s easily, as you go higher you're at the mercy of your particular sample.) It wouldn't make a lot of difference anyway, maybe as much as 1% but certainly not more except on memory intensive benchmarks.
 
Odigo

Make sure to check the mobo QVC list for compatibility. I had to return some RGB Corsair due to this on my B550 build (blue screen issues). Returned for some GSKILL and never had a issue.
 
pendragon1

i would also say to stick with the 3600 for ease of use and diminishing returns higher than that.
 
