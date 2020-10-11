Need some new cache drives for home lab and a way to connect em?.....pick up a Sabrent!

MrGuvernment
Hey all,
Just wanted to let anyone know, if they needed to add some speed to a system, and didn't have any M.2 slots but had plenty of PCIe slots, I decided to pick up the
NVMe M.2 SSD to PCIe X16/X8/X4 Card with Aluminum Heat Sink (EC-PCIE)
https://www.sabrent.com/product/EC-PCIE/nvme-m-2-ssd-to-pcie-x16-x8-x4-card-with-aluminum-heat-sink/
I just grabbed a Dell T620 (nabbed for $200 CAD!) to move my T5610 lab into so i can add more ram. (came with a Xeon E5-2640 6 core / 64GB of ram / H710p card and 8 x drive sleds)
Specs:
Taking the chance, arrived next day (thanks Amazon!) and I had my Sabrent PCIe NVMe adapter and a shiny new Samsung 970 EVO Plus 250G SSD.
Installed into my T620 set up and ran some benches on it, and seems to work well, good speeds for a $25 CAD adapter. Also work perfect with ESXi 7 however does not appear to be able to be used as a bootable drive in this T620, but oh well! ESXi runs of SD cards anyways.
- Dell T620 (Tower case) with 8 x 3.5 drive bays
- 2 x Intel Xeon E5-2658 v2 (moved from T5610)
- 196GB Ram (128GB from T5610)
- Perc H710p
