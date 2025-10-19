  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Need some iPhone advice about hearing aid app

N

narsbars

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
3,180
I could really use some hearing assistance. I would like to try the iPhone app with the right earbuds. The problem is money. Can I buy a banned iPhone as long as I have the password and still use apps even though the phone won't ever make calls or are phones like this banned from downloading the apps in the first place. Please do me a favor: Don't tell me to buy new....money..... the right buds would stretch my budget as is. Don't tell me how stupid I am about iPhones as that is the reason I am posting this question. Any help greatly appreciated.
 
