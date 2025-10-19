Need some iPhone advice about hearing aid app

I could really use some hearing assistance. I would like to try the iPhone app with the right earbuds. The problem is money. Can I buy a banned iPhone as long as I have the password and still use apps even though the phone won't ever make calls or are phones like this banned from downloading the apps in the first place. Please do me a favor: Don't tell me to buy new....money..... the right buds would stretch my budget as is. Don't tell me how stupid I am about iPhones as that is the reason I am posting this question. Any help greatly appreciated.