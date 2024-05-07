Need some help with Plex on Linux please

I have Plex Server installed on my media server which is running Windows. As far as I can tell, all is well with it. I can access it from and client web browser but There's a problem. I need to be able to scroll using the up and down arrow keys. but apparently this is an alien concept to Plex. The PC I'm streaming to Linux Mint. I can find nothing whatsoever on the web that mentions this "issue".



2. Plex installed "Plex" and "Plex HTPC" on the linux box. What's the difference between the 2 and which one should I be using?



3. I can't find any info on how to connect either one of them to my local Plex server. I did find "Network" in "Plex" but it can't find the Plex server. It's out there and it's accessible to my browser but "Plex" can't see it for some reason, and yes, I did enter the ip address of the server. I've checked the firewall on both the server and client and all appears to be correct.



Any help much appreciated. Thanks.



EDIT: Probably should nave mentioned that I'm using local media only, no Internet streaming. Thanks again.