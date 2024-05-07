Need some help with Plex on Linux please

D

Deadjasper

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
2,587
I have Plex Server installed on my media server which is running Windows. As far as I can tell, all is well with it. I can access it from and client web browser but There's a problem. I need to be able to scroll using the up and down arrow keys. but apparently this is an alien concept to Plex. The PC I'm streaming to Linux Mint. I can find nothing whatsoever on the web that mentions this "issue".

2. Plex installed "Plex" and "Plex HTPC" on the linux box. What's the difference between the 2 and which one should I be using?

3. I can't find any info on how to connect either one of them to my local Plex server. I did find "Network" in "Plex" but it can't find the Plex server. It's out there and it's accessible to my browser but "Plex" can't see it for some reason, and yes, I did enter the ip address of the server. I've checked the firewall on both the server and client and all appears to be correct.

Any help much appreciated. Thanks.

EDIT: Probably should nave mentioned that I'm using local media only, no Internet streaming. Thanks again.
 
Last edited:
Last edited:
Deadjasper said:
Yes, Plex works in browsers but has the scroll issue. Going to look for "TV Mode".

EDIT: Can't find "TV Mode". I found "Optimize for TV but that's not it. :(
Click to expand...
In my browser for the scroll to work I need to be in the thumbnail section first, you can mouse click or tab.

if no mouse you can press tab until it goes to the thumbnail of one of your item then the keys should work, but you probably want to easily pick your media with the keys and not just scroll down and up ?
 
LukeTbk said:
In my browser for the scroll to work I need to be in the thumbnail section first, you can mouse click or tab.

if no mouse you can press tab until it goes to the thumbnail of one of your item then the keys should work, but you probably want to easily pick your media with the keys and not just scroll down and up ?
Click to expand...

That did it. You have to click somewhere within the thumbnail section for keyboard scroll to work. If you click on a thumbnail the move starts playing so you want to click between or under or above a thumbnail.

Many thanks. (y)

Also should mention that you can't tab into the thumbnail section. Iy will go anywhere else tho. But clicking in works just fine for me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top