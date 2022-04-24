Need some help with our church VMix machine

Hi all, I’ve attached a video with describing our VMix machine. It’s an Asus Tuf x570 board, Amd 5900x Nvidia RTX 4000 GPU 32gb of ram. Latest bios downloaded three weeks ago. The machine was working fully Friday when I left work at 2pm, I even shut the machine off until I had to use it this morning. I get in this morning and the machine is already turned on!!!! I didn’t worry about it because we had service to get ready for. I try to load the machine nothing. No post or anything. It goes from Orange to Red on the motherboard and sits. According to Asus, the red light means a CPU issue. I swapped graphics cards, no go. I swapped the DDR4 ram, no go. I even went to BestBuy and got a 5600x to test to see if it was the CPU, again same thing. Im thinking it’s a motherboard issue at this point. I’ve attached a video with this for your perusal. Any help is appreciated. Below is a YouTube link to the video.



