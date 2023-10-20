Need some help installing a program

Deadjasper
Trying to install Balena-Etcher on Linux Mint and I've run into what appears to be some code monkey stupid shitedness.
The instructions say
Linux Mint says
The instructions say nothing about what the asterisks are and I suspect they might be the problem.
Any help mucho appreciated.
