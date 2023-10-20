Need some help installing a program

Trying to install Balena-Etcher on Linux Mint and I've run into what appears to be some code monkey stupid shitedness.

The instructions say

Code: 
sudo apt install ./balena-etcher_******_amd64.deb

Linux Mint says

Code: 
E: Unsupported file ./balena-etcher_******_amd64.deb given on commandline

The instructions say nothing about what the asterisks are and I suspect they might be the problem.

Any help mucho appreciated.
 
