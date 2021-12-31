Need some help and advice for my sons ebay gaming rig

Ok so my 10 year old son is starting to get more and more serious in his gaming adventures mostly on his ps4 but now also with his pc.

I bought this rig on ebay about two years ago and was hoping for some input, is this worth some cheap upgrades or should I try to find something different around 500 or 600 in my budget.

Should have bought a full sized desktop. Only think you can do to that thing is ram and CPU. (Neither is terribly meaningful for gaming.)

The psu is proprietary so ya can't do much else with the GPU.

I really like old Dell t3500s for stupid cheap rigs that are fairly upgradable.

But 600 can build a decent little rig. Is this exclusively used for gaming?
 
