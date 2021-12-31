Need some help and advice for my sons ebay gaming rig

Ok so my 10 year old son is starting to get more and more serious in his gaming adventures mostly on his ps4 but now also with his pc.
I bought this rig on ebay about two years ago and was hoping for some input, is this worth some cheap upgrades or should I try to find something different around 500 or 600 in my budget.
