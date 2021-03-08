Need some feedback / advice for new 4k high refresh rate monitor

40" 4K @60hz (No name Korean eBay special)

49" 3840x1080 ultrawide 144hz (Monoprice Darkmoon something or other - currently bedroom PC on a Radeon VII)

34" 3440x1440 @60hz (Dell 3415 used as display 2 on gaming PC)

34" 3440x1440 @120hz (AW3418DW used as display 1 on my gaming PC)

65" LG OLED display (E7 LG TV which is my home theater PC display)

I need some [H] advice on a possible new display, guys / gals. I haven't been following the news, so I'm way out of the loop on what's fresh.For reference - I've had the following monitorsThis will replace the primary display (Alienware).While they were all great for the short term, I've realized that I need more square display (verticals for spreadsheets, reading PDFs etc) than the ultrawides which, besides requiring game support (most are ok but some aren't) also require neck craning and side eye-scrolling, which I found cool at first but not over the long term.Ideally what I'm searching for is between 30-40" 4k with a high refresh rate and IPS or VA (image quality over refresh rate if its one or the other). It will be driven by a 3090 so GPU should not be an issue.As for use case - although I usually like RPG type games (Baldur's Gate or Pillars of Eternity, I also like to play Division 2 (and similar like Outriders) with friends - this is beyond the usual YouTube and work related things.Price range is between $1-2K but of course the cheaper the better. Thanks in advance :-D