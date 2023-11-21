Need some assistance - Ender 3 w/ Hemera stringing

I can't figure out what is causing this stringing and it's driving me crazy. I bought a used Ender 3 and have been printing great with a few minor defects, and then realized my settings in Prusa Slicer were wrong.With my e3d Hemera direct drive I should have retraction set to .5 to 2mm max. My old settings were for a stock Ender 3 with BLtouch, something like 5mm retraction.I made this one change and immediately print quality was really bad where it pulls away - tons of stringing. Ran through a bunch of troubleshooting stuff and ended up running a stringing test from teachingtechyt. The string test was overall a success and I dialed it into .8mm retraction. And then the retraction speed and 50mm was the best.I started with a fresh profile and Prusa slicer and put the settings in and I still have insane stringing. I've messed with the temperature, zhop, and a bunch of other stuff.Left is the stringing test, right is the same model sliced in Prusa Slicer. Also, I've also tried Cura and have the same problem.