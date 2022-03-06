Need some AM4 upgrade options

N

narsbars

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
2,363
My wife has an X570 with a 3600xt used for production work. I have an X570 with a 3800X used for some gaming and production work. There is no TRUE need to upgrade, just the itch but modified by budget. I was thinking that if the 5800 refresh comes out maybe some 5950X chips would become available for me, then moving my 3800x to my wifes unit and selling the 3600xt. There are no MCs in hundreds of miles. So the question is how do I upgrade enough to know I have actually gotten a little faster? I have considered the 5800X but it doesn't seem like enough of a jump from the 3800X.
When will there be some affordable AM4 chips on the used market and what chip(s) should I set my sights on? The goal is to get two more years out of the current set ups.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
38,133
3800x to 5800x will give an ok bump in single thread and a pretty decent bump in multithread uses. going 5950 will give you better multithread, so youd need to decide on your use case if its worth it. gaming gets a decent of a bump in multithreaded games, single not much.

1646592975070.png
 
M

Mchart

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
5,261
3800x to a 5900x was noticeable for me even though all I do with the system is game. The minimums are higher, and the certain games that loved to stutter/dip in certain areas don't do it anymore on the 5900x. You wouldn't think it's a big upgrade, but it is. Given that you can get a 5900x on amazon for microcenter prices right now ($450) i'd get one, or take the chance on the 5800x3D.
 
N

narsbars

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
2,363
pendragon1 said:
3800x to 5800x will give an ok bump in single thread and a pretty decent bump in multithread uses. going 5950 will give you better multithread, so youd need to decide on your use case if its worth it. gaming gets a decent of a bump in multithreaded games, single not much.

View attachment 451103
Click to expand...
My real "use case" is the itch, itch, itch, to upgrade. Anyone will to S.W.A.G. when I might see some used units on the H? I am thinking about going 5800X due to budget and I can still get some cash back by moving the 3800X to my wife and selling her 3600XT.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
38,133
narsbars said:
My real "use case" is the itch, itch, itch, to upgrade. Anyone will to S.W.A.G. when I might see some used units on the H? I am thinking about going 5800X due to budget and I can still get some cash back by moving the 3800X to my wife and selling her 3600XT.
Click to expand...
no idea, there have been a few. maybe people *arent swapping much at the moment....
edit *arent
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top