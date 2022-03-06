Need some AM4 upgrade options

My wife has an X570 with a 3600xt used for production work. I have an X570 with a 3800X used for some gaming and production work. There is no TRUE need to upgrade, just the itch but modified by budget. I was thinking that if the 5800 refresh comes out maybe some 5950X chips would become available for me, then moving my 3800x to my wifes unit and selling the 3600xt. There are no MCs in hundreds of miles. So the question is how do I upgrade enough to know I have actually gotten a little faster? I have considered the 5800X but it doesn't seem like enough of a jump from the 3800X.

When will there be some affordable AM4 chips on the used market and what chip(s) should I set my sights on? The goal is to get two more years out of the current set ups.