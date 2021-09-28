Need some advice?

I have a detached garage that I would like to be able to get faster more reliable WiFi to. I have a model railroad layout in a separate room in the garage. I currently have WiFi out there by using an EDIMAX plug in extender. It shows up as my current router with an EX_2 so I know that it is the extender.

I don't know a whole lot about networking so this was simple and it worked somewhat.

I have purchased a new laptop and want to use my old one to replace an ancient one that dosen't even have bluetooth in my train room. My old laptop only has WiFi for internet connection so I need to upgrade my signal out there.

We have Spectrum internet and are using their Arris modem/router. I want to make this as easy as I can so I don't want to try to hack a bunch of stuff. I do have an older AUS RT-AC68R 802.11ac Wireless-AC1900 router that we were using before Spectrum upgraded us to that Arris router.

The Asus router is currently not being used. I also want to mention that I do have a cat5 cable that runs from the Arris direct to the garage that I installed about 8 yrs ago and that is what I currently use to stream tv from a Roku and for that old ancient laptop to access the internet.



Is there anyway to incorporate that Asus router and have it give me or boost the current wifi signal? If not what would you suggest that is easy to install and configure?