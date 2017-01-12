Need some advice on my water pump

I am building myself a new system and trying to get the querks out of my water loop... I really want to make this thing look beautiful and so far I'd does but I do not like the way my pump and reservoir is working which is making me sad... I bought an alphacool vpp755 for the pump and the xspc D5 tank reservoir for the pump top / reservoir and visually I think it looks amazing but every second I had the pump running I am regretting my choice in parts...



I really like the pump but when any air bubbles go through the tubing the pump is so powerful (even when turned all the way down) it sucks the air right back into the impeller because the inlet is maybe a 1/2" directly in front of the inlet to the impeller.. and now the pump is making and odd hum that doesn't seem natural and that is scaring me...



I am leaning towards returning the pump and this pos xspc D5 tank res and just spend the extra money and get the ek xres 140 revo D5 like I originally wanted to do..



I just want to see what anyone else here might recommend..