Need some advice on my water pump

I am building myself a new system and trying to get the querks out of my water loop... I really want to make this thing look beautiful and so far I'd does but I do not like the way my pump and reservoir is working which is making me sad... I bought an alphacool vpp755 for the pump and the xspc D5 tank reservoir for the pump top / reservoir and visually I think it looks amazing but every second I had the pump running I am regretting my choice in parts...

I really like the pump but when any air bubbles go through the tubing the pump is so powerful (even when turned all the way down) it sucks the air right back into the impeller because the inlet is maybe a 1/2" directly in front of the inlet to the impeller.. and now the pump is making and odd hum that doesn't seem natural and that is scaring me...

I am leaning towards returning the pump and this pos xspc D5 tank res and just spend the extra money and get the ek xres 140 revo D5 like I originally wanted to do..

I just want to see what anyone else here might recommend..
 
I'm having a difficult time picturing what you are describing with it suckig air back in. Maybe show us a quick cellphone video?

Keep in mind, noises from the pump are normal when you first fill the system until the air bubbles work their way out to the reservoir.

This can take as much as a month of use in some cases depending on the loop.

Just make sure it isn't running dry. A water pump can grenade itself in as little as 10 seconds of running dry.

Have you done your case gymnastics? You know tilting the case in every which way as well as repeatedly starting and stopping the pump and altering the speed back and forth?

These things help accelerate getting rid of air in the system.
 
I'm using a d5 in a xspc bay res have been for about five years works great it can take awhile for the bubbles to leave just use your PC normally and watch the res to make sure you have enough water over half so the pump does not run dry. You can shake the computer tilt it at different positions to speed up getting rid of the bubbles.
 
