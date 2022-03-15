Need some advice for a new monitor

I have to get a new monitor for my wife. She says the 27in. monitor I gave her is too big, the only smaller I have is 14in. She is not a gamer but needs a good quality monitor for 2D production work. Her rig is an X570, 3600XT, 4 gig 5600 GPU. I would use a small 4K TV, or a monitor but any small monitor I find is usually lousy quality. Anyone have any idea what I can use between 19 to 23 inch max? Does NOT need to be 4K or a gaming ready high FPS model to look at Word docs.

Thanks for any ideas.