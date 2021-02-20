Need some advice evaluating memory performance

Daisy Chain motherboard (ASUS Dark Hero)

AMD 5000 series CPU (AMD 5900X)



2x32 DDR4 3600 18-22-22-42

vs.

2x16 DDR4 3600 16-16-16-36



Outside of overclocking and speaking only purely on "out-of-the-box, set to XMP and go!" PC performance in FPS game benchmarks, how much of a performance difference is there if you move from 2x16 up to 2x32?



I'm just trying to learn to better understand how those timings translate to real-world speed. I really wanted to put 64Gigs in this machine but I don't want to pay a big performance penalty. I watched a video from hardware unboxed on YouTube about memory speeds and they seemed to indicate only a small difference in FPS due to timings on 5000 series Ryzen. So if the difference is something like just 3-4 FPS in most games to go with the 64 Gigs with worse timing then its worth it to me. If the difference is going to be large and I'm going to see 10-20 FPS difference then I need forego my plans for 64 gigs and stick with 32 Gigs because I don't want to take the gaming performance hit.



I really want to go with 64 Gigs and don't mind paying a small or tiny performance penalty in FPS when gaming. But if its a medium or large performance penalty in FPS in gaming then its not worth it to me.



Just as some quick background. I use my machine for 4K gaming and VR flight sims which is really really really FPS hungry. You need every ounce of horsepower you can get. On the other hand, I use my machine for alot of other things too. Video editing, rendering, 3D stuff, virtual machines, software development, on and on. Its MAIN use is gaming though. The last time I built a machine the common advice was "You don't need more than 16 Gigs for gaming and most tasks so you'll unlikely ever need 32 and thats nuts!". I built the machine with 16 and then when I upgraded to 32 just 3 months later alot of various stuff I use that machine for got WAY better. My only regret was not going with 32 to begin with but then, the popular opinion was "You'll never need more than 16". I'm just trying not to make the same mistake I made the last time I built a machine. However, once again, if the "price" is a significant FPS performance penalty then I'd much rather roll the dice on 32 Gigs getting me by.