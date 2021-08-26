Need serious help: No sound after installing Sound Blaster ZxR to new PC

so my sound card is running fine on the old PC. Today, I move over to the new PC. The computer sees the card just fine, the driver install just fine, as I go to youtube, I can see the green bar on the Volume Mixer moving up / down



the only problem is : there is no sound



if I switch over to use the green sound port on the motherboard, the sound comes out just fine.



Then I try the newer ver. of ZxR driver, same thing



Now I have seen something similar to this at a friend's PC, in his case, the sound was set to mute by accident



in my case, it looks a lot like the sound is set to mute, except that it is not.



any suggestion