Need serious help: Can't get my ZR30W to display anything

Last Fri., bought a brand new ZR30W, plug it to the computer, and I get no display.



My video set up is 2 x Nvidia 7950GT, so I have 4 x dual link port. I tried 3 out of 4 of those ports, same thing



Then out of about 20 tries, 1 times, I got my display up. So without touching anything, I re-boot, and I got the black screen again.



I also notice the panel (the big fat rectangle) appears to be loose, i.e., if you gently tag on the top part of the screen (under the word HP), it shakes.



So today, I replaced that defective screen with a brand new one. Same problem. The computer is seeing the connection, win 7 sees it's a ZR30W, but the screen is black. And again, I manage to see the screen as my 2nd monitor for one time, and when I re-boot, a black screen again.



Now, my current setup w/o the HP is a 30" Samsung 2560x1600, in fact, I had 2 of these screens, but I sent 1 back under refund, so I left with 1.



Talking to another friend who setup these LCD, he said this is a problem with win 7, the EPROM in the HP LCD takes a no. of times to get it to work properly.



Also, in my old setup w/ 2 x Samsung 30" running at 2560x1600, I can see the BIOS screen during boot up, with the new HP, I don't see anything.



I also try to boot up with just the HP screen as my primary monitor, and that's a big mistake, as win 7 won't start up and I end up in the recovery page



does any1 has this problem w/ ZR30W?