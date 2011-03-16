  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Need serious help: Can't get my ZR30W to display anything

Last Fri., bought a brand new ZR30W, plug it to the computer, and I get no display.

My video set up is 2 x Nvidia 7950GT, so I have 4 x dual link port. I tried 3 out of 4 of those ports, same thing

Then out of about 20 tries, 1 times, I got my display up. So without touching anything, I re-boot, and I got the black screen again.

I also notice the panel (the big fat rectangle) appears to be loose, i.e., if you gently tag on the top part of the screen (under the word HP), it shakes.

So today, I replaced that defective screen with a brand new one. Same problem. The computer is seeing the connection, win 7 sees it's a ZR30W, but the screen is black. And again, I manage to see the screen as my 2nd monitor for one time, and when I re-boot, a black screen again.

Now, my current setup w/o the HP is a 30" Samsung 2560x1600, in fact, I had 2 of these screens, but I sent 1 back under refund, so I left with 1.

Talking to another friend who setup these LCD, he said this is a problem with win 7, the EPROM in the HP LCD takes a no. of times to get it to work properly.

Also, in my old setup w/ 2 x Samsung 30" running at 2560x1600, I can see the BIOS screen during boot up, with the new HP, I don't see anything.

I also try to boot up with just the HP screen as my primary monitor, and that's a big mistake, as win 7 won't start up and I end up in the recovery page

does any1 has this problem w/ ZR30W?
 
Okay you are using dual link capable cards but do you have dual link cables? They are different in that every single pin in the DVI connector is used.

ALso have you tried display port? Or even HDMI, heck try the regular old VGA cable.

Make sure you have the right input selected from the OSD (monitor menu).

Hope this helps. And that is a wonderfully beatiful LCD. But first time I ever heard this reported.
 
Asking to eliminate it as a possibility: if you go with the existing Samsung 30" as primary monitor you get a display and everything's okay?
 
The monitor c/w Dual link cable. The Video card does c/w Display port.

Redshirt #24:

the samsung by itself is working fine.
 
It is my understanding that since that monitor does not have a scaler, it will not be able to display your bios screen, or anything else that isn't 2560x1600.

Just as a guess, I would say to connect a monitor that works and then go into nVidia control panel and make sure your cards are set to use nVidia scaling. You still won't be able to see your screens before Windows loads, but I'm thiking as soon as Windows loads your vid driver, you should be OK.

If you ever need to change bios settings, be prepared to use a different monitor for that.
 
Slammin said:
It is my understanding that since that monitor does not have a scaler, it will not be able to display your bios screen, or anything else that isn't 2560x1600.

Just as a guess, I would say to connect a monitor that works and then go into nVidia control panel and make sure your cards are set to use nVidia scaling. You still won't be able to see your screens before Windows loads, but I'm thiking as soon as Windows loads your vid driver, you should be OK.

If you ever need to change bios settings, be prepared to use a different monitor for that.
what exactly is nvidia scaling?

Under Video in Nvidia Control Panel, in the sub-menu of:

adjust video color setting, it's now set at WITH NVidia Setting

and under Adjust video image settings,

under Edge Enhancement and noise reduction, it's also set to nvidia setting

is that what you mean nvidia scaling?
 
I'm running Win 7 x64, driver version 266.77. The setting is under the Display tab/Adjust desktop size and position.

Basically this setting determines what to do when the resolution of let's say a game that has a max res of 1024x768. Using the scaling setting, you can have that game either display with black bars all around, or scaled to fill the whole screen. Most leave it at the "Use nVidia scaling" setting I would imagine. I know some have reported that their particular monitor does a better job of scaling than thei vid card does for certain things, like movies or whatever. They set it "Use my display's built-in scaling" Your display does not have a built-in scaler, so that setting will not work for you.

Since you are already set correctly, the last thing you could try is to connect a working monitor again and then go download a driver for your HP. Hopefully once the driver is installed, Win7 will detect it correctly the next time you connect it up.
 
I'll flash my BIOS in the next few hr. and update the latest nvidia driver, my driver is dated Nov. 2010. However, I don't have much hope on that. It seems the following (see link above) describe exactly the problem:

Does your monitor turn black (blank) and display no signal when Windows Vista (also Windows Server 2008) finishes the green progress bar in the boot process, right the second it turns the Num Lock on?

Was it okay until yesterday when you just installed Windows Vista or Windows Server 2008? Trying back Windows XP or Windows Server 2003 solves the problem?

Is your monitor listed as Generic Non-PnP Monitor in Windows Device Manager in XP, Vista, 2003, and 2008? Will you be surprised if I tell you it means dear user, its not detected at all!?

Have you tried graphics cards all latest drivers, a version so chef duvre, even Jen-Hsun Huang is not aware of, but this time screen turns black (blank) getting no signal in Windows while updating driver?
http://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/...starting/4c95763f-4a8a-4ad1-a079-6a79f5bc269a

here's another link:

Anyways to cut a long story short the problem is that through some mechanism (in my case I had a gfx card failure that caused this) the EDID data on the EEPROM chip in your monitor has become corrupted. You will need the full registered version of a tool called Powerstrip made by Entechtaiwan to attempt to correct this. The trial version doesn't have the feature required to attempt this.
Click to expand...
 
This is definitely very, very, very extreme thread necromancy happening here, but I'm having the same issue (monitor backlight blinks on/off with no video @ POST) with a retro (or old as pendragon1 adamantly states) on a GeForce 7900 GTX SLi and Core 2 Extreme (QC) build and my "old" hp ZR30w. Many Google searches over a couple weeks finally brought me here. Would I have to hook up a different GPU that does work to fix a possibly corrupted EDID table on the ZR30w, then switch back to the 7900 GTXs in SLi?

This now 14+ year old thread has been my best lead yet as to why I get no output on my 30" behemoth with my GPUs I want to use... Anyone with meaningful info chiming in on this issue would be mucho beneficial. Thanks!
 
