Need replacement power wart for WD 3.5" Easystore - same for 8 TB and 10 TB models?

I misplaced the power wart for my 10 TB Easystore drive. I I found this replacement on Newegg but it's for the Easystore 8 TB model.
I'm nervous about ordering this power ward, because I already know that the 12V power wart that works for external drive cases, drive docks, etc.doesn't work for this Easystore drive.
EDIT: Sorry, here is the URL: https://www.newegg.com/p/1AH-00FC-009A9?Description=WD Easystore replacement power supply&cm_re=WD_Easystore_replacement_power_supply-_-9SIAGKG7FK0462-_-Product&quicklink=true
I'm nervous about ordering this power ward, because I already know that the 12V power wart that works for external drive cases, drive docks, etc.doesn't work for this Easystore drive.
EDIT: Sorry, here is the URL: https://www.newegg.com/p/1AH-00FC-009A9?Description=WD Easystore replacement power supply&cm_re=WD_Easystore_replacement_power_supply-_-9SIAGKG7FK0462-_-Product&quicklink=true