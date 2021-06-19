Need replacement for Seasonic TX-850 with better OCP for 3090

Bottom line: this PSU (Seasonic Prime TX-850 Titanium) just can handle the 3090. OCP keeps tripping randomly regardless of load and I have to reset the PSU at the switch to get my system back.



This is a known issue with certain PSUs and the 3090.



Should I go to a Seasonic Prime 1000 watt Platinum or other brand? I’d like to be able to OC a bit but this 850, isn’t cutting it because of the OCP protection issue.